Fly More Than You Fall musical announces full company ahead of UK premiere

See who is joining Keala Settle in the musical

The full 12-member cast has been announced for the UK premiere of Fly More Than You Fall, a new US musical opening at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18 October to 23 November 2024.

The show tells the moving story of Malia, a young girl whose life is upended when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. To cope with her grief, Malia turns to her writing, creating an imaginative world.

The cast includes Broadway star Keala Settle, best known for her role in The Greatest Showman, who plays Malia’s mother, Jennifer. Robyn Rose-Li, whose credits include The Baker’s Wife at Menier Chocolate Factory and Tammy Faye The Musical at Almeida Theatre, takes on the role of Malia.

Other cast members include Cavin Cornwall (Jesus Christ Superstar, Disney’s Aladdin), Sara Bartos (Barista the Musical), Maddison Bulleyment (Six, The Witches), Edward Chitticks (Hairspray, Mamma Mia!), Bessy Ewa (Back to the Future, & Juliet), Max Gill (Fangirls, The Boy in the Dress), Harry Mallaghan (Grease), JoJo Meredith (Your Lie in April, Death Note the Musical), Zasha Rabie, and Kieran Usher, both recent graduates of the Guildford School of Acting.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, known for his work on TV’s The Good Fight and Smash, with music and lyrics by Nat Zegree. Christian Durham directs the production, with Georgie Rankcom serving as associate director and Heather Douglas as movement director. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Daniel Edmonds, while set and costume design is by Stewart J Charlesworth and lighting design by Jack Weir.

Fly More Than You Fall is lead produced by Tony and Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine, with general management by James Steel Productions and casting by Pearson Casting.