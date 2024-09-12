Exclusive: The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle to lead new musical Fly More Than You Fall

Exclusive: Lead casting has been revealed for the UK premiere of Fly More Than You Fall.

The new musical has book and lyrics by Eric Holmes (Wild About You) and music and lyrics by Nat Zegree (Million Dollar Quartet). It tells the story of Malia, a young girl whose life is upended when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Directed by Christian Durham, it will run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18 October to 23 November, with tickets on sale below.

Leading the show will be Keala Settle – star of The Greatest Showman, Wicked, & Juliet and Waitress – who plays Malia’s mother in the piece. She said today: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this beautifully uplifting story. It’s such a testament to the strength and compassion of the human spirit and the freedom that resides within us all.”

The production’s creative team includes associate director Georgie Rankcom, movement director Heather Douglas, with orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds. Pearson Casting is handling casting, with Marc David Levine serving as the lead producer. Levine is known for his work on award-winning productions such as Hadestown and Company.

Tickets for Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse Elephant are available now.