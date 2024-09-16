Immersive 1984 announces cast for Hackney Town Hall return

Casting has now been revealed for the returning immersive production of George Orwell’s 1984 at Hackney Town Hall.

Orwell’s dystopia, first published in 1949, imagines a world where citizens are constantly monitored by the state, and the gap between truth and lies is deemed irrelevant by those in power.

The production will be led by Dominic Carter (Boys from the Black Stuff, Game of Thrones) as O’Brien, Joe Anderson (Twilight: Breaking Dawn, The Grey) as Winston and recent Mountview graduate Neetika Knight (Desert Poet) as Julia.

This version of the piece is adapted for the stage by Adam Taub and directed by Jack Reardon, who commented: “The cast assembled are truly extraordinary. It is testament to our casting director Fran Cattaneo. Each person has brought such unique insights and flavour to their characters. Dominic Carter’s wealth of experience on stage and screen has made him both a formidable O’Brien and invaluable rehearsal room leader. Joe Anderson’s years of experience on screen is incredibly captured in this production given the utilisation of live cameras and his experience has evolved the production with innovative ideas. Neetika Knight is a generational talent. Her natural presence on stage and instinctive response to the work has been awe inspiring. Together, we have created an extraordinary principle cast, supported by the extraordinary ensemble cast. Everyone plays an essential role in creating this one of a kind production of 1984.”

Taub added: “I am so excited at the talent of the creative team we have brought together for this new production, and the standard of this cast is just the cherry on top. It is a brand-new team and the show is being completely reimagined with astonishing AV, lighting set and sound design – Hackney Town Hall remains the perfect venue for the Ministry of Truth and I can’t wait to see it come alive.”

Completing the company are Mark Kitto as the understudy for O’Brien, Michael James as the understudy for Winston and Zara Gabbidon as the understudy for Julia – with all featuring as ensemble members, alongside Molly-Rose Treves and Jamal Renaldo as ensemble swings. Ciara Laste and Madison Grace will serve as musicians for the production.

Produced by Pure Expression, the show features set and props design by Ruth Badila, lighting design by Ben Jacobs, video/AV by Dan Light and sound design by Munotida Chinyanga. It is recommended for patrons over the age of 16 and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

1984 runs from 1 October to 22 December, with a press performance on 17 October. Tickets are on sale below.