HOME Manchester unveils 2025 season including Coraline musical and Mariupol Drama

A variety of new and touring shows feature in the season

HOME has announced its theatre season for 2025, running from 8 January to 7 June, marking its tenth anniversary with a diverse programme of productions and events. The Manchester arts centre will host a mix of established works, new adaptations, and performances by local talent.

The season opens with Mariupol Drama, running from 14 to 18 January, directed by Ukrainian artist Yevhen Tyshchuk. This production is based on testimonies from actors who sought refuge in Mariupol’s Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre during the events of March 2022.

The annual PUSH Festival returns from 24 January to 8 February, showcasing new works from North West artists. Highlights include Nathaniel J Hall’s work-in-progress A-Hole, Girl Gang Manchester’s Millennial Pink, and Box of Tricks’ PlayMakers programme.

The season includes the critically acclaimed One Punch by Jane Thornton and Martha Godber, running 12 to 15 February. This play explores the aftermath of a night out gone wrong. The Three Little Pigs, a retelling by Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company, runs from 18 to 20 February.

From 27 to 28 February, Louise Orwin brings FAMEHUNGRY, an exploration of fame in the digital age. Comedian Ivo Graham presents Carousel (not the musical!) on 6 and 7 March, blending storytelling and music. The House Party updates Strindberg’s Miss Julie from 25 to 29 March, offering a contemporary take on class and privilege.

The season continues with It’s The Economy, Stupid! on 27 and 28 March, exploring the human impact of the 1990s recession. April sees the Manchester debut of Kim’s Convenience from 8 to 12 April, followed by Emma Rice’s adaptation of Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, running 29 April to 10 May.

May features Daniel Bye’s Imaginary Friends from 1 to 3 May and the new production of Coraline – A Musical, running from 15 May to 7 June. HER Productions will stage The Taming of the “Shrew” from 27 to 31 May, offering a contemporary perspective on Shakespeare’s comedy.

Special events include an evening with Lama Jampa Thaye on 8 January, live dance music with Mr Wilson’s Second Liners on 27 February, and a comedy showcase led by Clayton Jones on 23 May. The season concludes with Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, celebrating the late comedian, on 5 June.

Tickets are available now for members and go on general sale from 25 November.