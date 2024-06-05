Heathers and Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed to perform West End debut show

The Broadway star presents “Dear Diary” at The London Palladium this September

Exclusive: Broadway star Barrett Wilbert Weed is heading to The London Palladium!

Known for originating the roles of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway and Janis Sarkisian in Mean Girls on Broadway, Wilbert Weed’s other stage credits include Cabaret, Found, and Bare.

She also voices Octavia “Via” Goetia in the animated musical series, Helluva Boss.

This new solo show under the banner “Dear Diary” will mark her West End debut as she invites fans for a “trip through the spooky corridors of her mind” which will offer an “intimate look at the music, stories, ghosts and monsters that have shaped her life and career” in a night of theatre and indie pop.

Presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum, Dear Diary will be staged at The London Palladium on 1 September 2024.