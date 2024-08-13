Heathers and Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed cancels London Palladium concert

The Broadway star was set to present “Dear Diary” at The London Palladium this September

Broadway star Barrett Wilbert Weed has cancelled her concert at The London Palladium.

The show had been due to take place on 1 September at the iconic West End venue.

In a statement, the show’s producers said: “The promoters have taken the decision to cancel this event.

“All ticket holders will be fully refunded from their point of purchase. The promoters would like to offer their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Known for originating the roles of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway and Janis Sarkisian in Mean Girls on Broadway, Wilbert Weed’s other stage credits include Cabaret, Found, and Bare.