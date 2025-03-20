Hadestown: Teen Edition made available for licensing

Concord Theatricals has revealed that Hadestown: Teen Edition is now available for school and youth group productions in the UK and Ireland.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back.

The full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell’s musical has been modified for teen actors to perform to family audiences. Available to secondary schools and youth groups, the licence for this special edition includes a score that has been suitably transposed for younger voices, expandable and flexible casting options and rehearsal/performance tracks. The show is recommended for actors aged between 13 and 19 years old, however, all performers must be aged 19 or under.

Mitchell said: “I’m thrilled to be able to share this teen edition of Hadestown! I can’t wait to see how young people bring their own ideas and experience to this mythic story.”

A live in London cast album was released last year, and the West End production continues with Desmonda Cathabel (as Eurydice), Dylan Wood (as Orpheus), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (as Persephone), Chris Jarman (as Hades) and Cedric Neal (as Hermes).

Earlier this month the original Broadway stars of Hadestown played a limited (and sold out) season at the Lyric Theatre – with their reunion performances also filmed.

