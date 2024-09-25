Hackney Empire announces cast for 25th pantomime Dick Whittington

Clive Rowe is back at the helm of this year’s pantomime

Hackney Empire has announced the full cast and creative team for its 25th pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat, running from 23 November to 5 January.

Directed by and starring award-winner Clive Rowe as Sarah the Cook, this year’s production continues Hackney’s well-established pantomime tradition.

Clive Rowe, in his 17th pantomime at Hackney, will be joined by Kat B as Thomas the Cat, also in his 17th appearance. The cast includes Graham MacDuff as King Rat, Beth Sindy as Fairy Bowbells, Kandaka Moore as Dick Whittington, Tony Timberlake as Alderman Fitzwarren, Aryana Ramkhalawon as Alice Fitzwarren, and Max Mirza as Idle Jack.

The ensemble features Jemima Dawes, Olivia Kate Holding, Wilson Kiiru, Nicole Reeves, Alfie Simmons, Fraser Stewart, and Lauren Wadsworth.

The story follows Dick Whittington’s journey to London in search of fortune and the adventures he encounters along the way. This year marks Hackney Empire’s 25th pantomime since its first modern production of Aladdin in 1988, following the venue’s restoration from a bingo hall to a working theatre.

The script is written by BAFTA Award-winner Will Brenton, in his fourth collaboration with Hackney. Steve Edis, who has composed the music for Hackney’s pantomimes since 1988, returns with original songs. The creative team also includes Cleo Pettitt overseeing costumes and design, Alex Maynard as musical director, Shay Barclay as choreographer, Tim Mitchell as lighting designer, and Yvonne Gilbert as sound designer.