whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Giant with John Lithgow announces complete West End casting

Mark Rosenblatt’s Roald Dahl drama transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

6 March 2025

John Lithgow and Aya Cash, © Jessica Howes and Heather Hazzan
John Lithgow and Aya Cash, © Jessica Howes and Heather Hazzan

Complete casting has been revealed for the forthcoming West End transfer of Mark Rosenblatt’s play Giant.

The piece, which first had a sold-out run at the Royal Court Theatre, is set in 1983 and unfolds over a single afternoon as Roald Dahl faces the fallout from his recent antisemitic remarks. As The Witches nears publication, the play examines a pivotal moment in the author’s life, exploring themes of accountability and the consequences of public rhetoric.

As previously announced, two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun) is set to reprise his role as Dahl, alongside Elliot Levey, who returns as Tom Maschler. They will be joined by Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) and Richard Hope (Hijack), who are reprising their respective roles as Felicity Crosland and Wally Saunders.

Completing the cast will be Aya Cash, who will make her West End debut as US publisher Jessie Stone, with Tessa Bonham Jones (Dune: Prophecy) returning to the production as Hallie.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and designed by Bob Crowley, the play’s central turn from Lithgow was praised as “terrific” when reviewed by Sarah Crompton. The show was nominated for both WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards.

The production also features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting by Arthur Carrington.

Giant will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 26 April to 2 August 2025, with an official opening on 1 May. It is produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler, and Robyn Goodman.

Tickets are on sale now.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger, © Tom Millward and Tricia Baron

Watch Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis announce the Olivier Awards nominees

The nominees being revealed from across the Atlantic!