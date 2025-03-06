Giant with John Lithgow announces complete West End casting

Complete casting has been revealed for the forthcoming West End transfer of Mark Rosenblatt’s play Giant.

The piece, which first had a sold-out run at the Royal Court Theatre, is set in 1983 and unfolds over a single afternoon as Roald Dahl faces the fallout from his recent antisemitic remarks. As The Witches nears publication, the play examines a pivotal moment in the author’s life, exploring themes of accountability and the consequences of public rhetoric.

As previously announced, two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun) is set to reprise his role as Dahl, alongside Elliot Levey, who returns as Tom Maschler. They will be joined by Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) and Richard Hope (Hijack), who are reprising their respective roles as Felicity Crosland and Wally Saunders.

Completing the cast will be Aya Cash, who will make her West End debut as US publisher Jessie Stone, with Tessa Bonham Jones (Dune: Prophecy) returning to the production as Hallie.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and designed by Bob Crowley, the play’s central turn from Lithgow was praised as “terrific” when reviewed by Sarah Crompton. The show was nominated for both WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards.

The production also features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting by Arthur Carrington.

Giant will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 26 April to 2 August 2025, with an official opening on 1 May. It is produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler, and Robyn Goodman.

Tickets are on sale now.