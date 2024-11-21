Giant, with John Lithgow, to transfer to the West End

The hit play was first seen at the Royal Court

John Lithgow will reprise his role as Roald Dahl in the West End transfer of Mark Rosenblatt’s play Giant.

The play, which first had a sold-out run at the Royal Court Theatre, is set in 1983 and unfolds over a single afternoon as Dahl faces the fallout from his recent antisemitic remarks. As The Witches nears publication, the play examines a pivotal moment in the author’s life, exploring themes of accountability and the consequences of public rhetoric.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and designed by Bob Crowley, the play’s central turn from Lithgow was praised as “terrific” when reviewed by Sarah Crompton.

Lithgow (The Crown, Killers of the Flower Moon) said today: “For over 60 years, the Royal Court Theatre has been the cradle of great new playwriting. Along with writer Mark Rosenblatt and director Nick Hytner, they have launched another remarkable new play. I am happy and proud to be a part of its first trip out into a wider world.”

He will be joined by Elliot Levey, who returns as Tom Maschler. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting by Arthur Carrington.

Giant will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 26 April to 2 August 2025, with an official opening on 1 May. It is produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler, and Robyn Goodman.

