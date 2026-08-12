Full cast for The Last Ship in the West End confirmed

Sting and Shaggy will also be appearing

Full casting has been confirmed for The Last Ship in the West End, running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Sting will star in the show, joined by Declan Bennett (Gideon), Frances McNamee (Meg), Jackie Morrison (Peggy White), Lejaun Sheppard (The Wallsend Ferryman from 24 September to 3 October), Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (Baroness Tynesdale), Matt Beveridge (Freddy Newlands), Joe Caffrey (Billy Thompson), Duane Gooden (Adrian), Hannah Richardson (Ellen) and Adam Strong (Davey).

Lydia Bolton (swing) is dance captain and Llandyll Gove (swing) is resident director. The ensemble and understudy cast features Olivia-Mae Baker, Matthew Gent, Helen Hill, Ediz Mahmut, Matthew McDonald, Grant Neal and Emma Thornett.

Shaggy is set to co-star as the Wallsend Ferryman in Sting’s musical for just two nights – 22 and 23 September. The global reggae icon will reprise his role opposite Sting as Jackie White in the reimagined 2026 adaptation of the musical.

The Last Ship arrives in London following a global tour. The musical will run for a limited engagement from 22 September to 3 October 2026, with Sting appearing in every performance while continuing his ongoing STING 3.0 World Tour.

Produced by Karl Sydow, the new staging features a new book by acclaimed writer Barney Norris and is directed by Leo Warner, with set and video design by 59, a Journey studio. The show, which is inspired by Sting’s upbringing in the shipbuilding town of Wallsend, will also include newly written numbers. It draws on themes first explored in his 1991 album The Soul Cages, and follows a community facing the closure of their local shipyard.

Hear from Sting himself: