Full cast announced for Dear Octopus at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has revealed the full cast for the upcoming revival of Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith, set to play in the Lyttelton Theatre from 7 February.

Directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again), this revival marks the first major staging of the piece since the 1960s. The play, set on the eve of WWII, portrays the Randolph family as they gather for a 50th wedding anniversary, exploring themes of intimacy, estrangement, camaraderie, rivalry, love, and hate.

The cast includes Amaia Naima Aguinaga, Alice Bounsall, Bessie Carter, Pandora Colin, Miriam Cooper, Bethan Cullinane, Lindsay Duncan (already announced), Kate Fahy, Tom Glenister, Jo Herbert, Billy Howle, Ethan Hughes, Deven Modha, Syakira Moeladi, Amy Morgan, Celia Nelson, Dharmesh Patel, Malcolm Sinclair (also previously confirmed), Natalie Thomas and John Vernon.

Nine children will rotate in the roles of Kathleen (Scrap), Bill, and Guinevere (Flouncy) during the season.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Tingying Dong, composer Nico Mulhy, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, and company voice work by Shereen Ibrahim and Liz Flint.

The show will run until 27 March, with the press night on 14 February.