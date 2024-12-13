Freaky Friday musical to have UK premiere in 2025

Exclusive: The musical version of Freaky Friday will have its UK premiere next year.

Adapted from Mary Rodgers’ much-loved 1972 novel and the beloved Disney films that followed in 1976, 1995 and 2003, the musical has a book by Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights), music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then). The musical version was first seen in 2016 in Arlington, Virginia, and was also adapted into a Disney Channel Movie in 2018.

It tells the tale of a mother and daughter who, through a magical intervention, swap bodies and are forced to experience one another’s lives. Lindsay Lohan and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the 2003 version, which has a cult status among the youth of the day.

Andy Fickman (Heathers) will direct the brand new UK stage production, while the remainder of the creative team is to be revealed.

The show will play for a limited season at HOME in Manchester, produced by Paul Taylor-Mills, with dates from 27 November to 31 December.

Tickets are on sale now, with casting to be revealed next year.