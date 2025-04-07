Five unmissable moments from the Olivier Awards

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter opening performance (c) Danny KaanAnother year, another Olivier Awards!

It was, once more, a star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall, with winners crowned and performances from a selection of highly-lauded nominated – and winning – shows!

A highlights package is available to catch up on on ITVX, where you can see key speeches, musical numbers and hear from the hosts, Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, as well as guest hosts.

‘I just won an Olivier for playing an iceberg!’

Layton Williams, newly-minted from the WhatsOnStage Awards, added another trophy to his mantlepiece last night! He was presented the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in Titanique – which also won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. With hilarity, Williams plays the Iceberg (among a variety of other parts) in the West End hit. In his speech, the surprised winner delivered the iconic line.

Les Misérables celebrates 40 years

It’s a big birthday this year for the West End’s longest-running musical! Boublil and Schönberg’s timeless piece has featured, and made, many a star – and five of them united to perform a medley of favourites. The celebration saw Rachelle Ann Go, Lucie Jones, Bradley Jaden, Nathania Ong and Shan Ako close the ceremony with stunning renditions of “I Dreamed A Dream”, “On My Own”, and “Stars”.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button stole the nation’s hearts

So pour John Dagleish another! The performer won his second Olivier Award for his titular role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The win comes ten years after his first for Sunny Afternoon, and it seems somewhat fitting for the theme of the show to be a little reflective of the passing of time.

Speaking of time, it has taken six years for the musical to win the esteemed award, and we’ve been with the show from its humble beginnings. It was brilliant last night to see the 13-strong cast of actor-musicians perform “Shippin’ On” in all its glory and to have the folksy music and its players celebrated. It’s another little show that could, and, of course, this year’s Best New Musical!

Imelda Staunton dedicates her fifth Olivier award to her mum

No stranger to the Olivier Awards, Imelda Staunton picked up her fifth trophy last night for leading Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium. Presented by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Krakowski, who are set to appear in the UK premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here Are Are, Staunton was met with a standing ovation before dedicating the award to her late mum. She concluded her speech by talking graciously about her upcoming project, Mrs Warren’s Profession, appearing alongside her daughter Bessie Carter, and said, “I wish you were here.”

Jonathan Bailey makes a surprise appearance

On his night off from playing Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, Jonathan Bailey delighted audience members with a surprise appearance at the Olivier Awards! He wrapped up the night by announcing the coveted Best New Musical winner, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Bailey himself is an Olivier Award recipient, picking up his for originating the role of Jamie in Marianne Elliot’s gender-swapped Company.