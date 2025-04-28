Fiddler on the Roof announces complete casting for Barbican transfer

The full company has been announced for the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof – which is set to transfer to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer.

Directed by Jordan Fein and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production explores life in the village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, grapples with changing traditions as his daughters challenge his beliefs. The musical features songs including “If I Were A Rich Man”, “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The five-star show, which had a sold-out run last year and was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, will open at the Barbican for an eight-week season from 24 May to 19 July 2025. It recently won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, with two further prizes for set and sound design.

Reprising their Olivier-nominated principal roles for the summer season will be Adam Dannheisser (as Tevye), Lara Pulver (as Golde), and Beverley Klein (as Yente). Joining them will be Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel, Georgia Bruce as Hodel, Hannah Bristow as Chava, Ashleigh Schuman as Shprintze and Georgia Dixon as Bielke.

Completing the company are Matthew Woodyatt, who is the alternate Tevye as well as playing Mordcha / Innkeeper, Dan Wolff as Motel, Daniel Krikler as Perchik, and Gregor Milne as Fyedka.

Michael S Siegel takes on the role of Lazar Wolf, with Mark Faith as the Rabbi and Toby Turpin as Mendel. Gareth Davies will play Avram, with Ed Bruggemeyer as Nachum, Sue Appleby as Shandel, Susannah van den Berg as Rifka, and Carys McQueen as Mirila.

Olivier Award nominee Raphael Papo will once more bring to life the iconic role of The Fiddler, with Karl Wilson as the Constable. Rounding out the cast are Simon Anthony as Sasha, Jack Osmond as Russian #1, and Alex Pinder as Russian #2. Dylan Saffer joins as a male swing, with offstage swings Chris Draper and Maya Kristal Tenenbaum.

The producers said: “We are delighted to bring together a first-class cast for this landmark production of Fiddler on the Roof. With Olivier nominees and a host of remarkable new talent, this ensemble embodies the heart, soul, and spirit of this timeless story. Barbican audiences are in for something truly special this summer.”

You can watch Dannheisser, Pulver, Bruce and Bristow discussing the Regent’s Park production in the video below:

The Barbican season will be followed by a UK and Ireland tour, marking the first tour of the musical on these shores in over 12 years. Casting for the tour is still to be confirmed. The London season will run from 24 July to 29 November.

Tickets are on sale now.