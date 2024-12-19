Festive showtunes to enjoy during the holiday season

They’ll have you rocking around the Christmas tree!
The tree is decorated, presents are wrapped, and the egg has been nogged! Now we just need a fabulously festive playlist to jingle those bells on the lead-up to the holidays.
Luckily, we here at WhatsOnStage are fans of all things Christmas and theatre. So, if you’re after a stagey alternative to Mariah and Slade, we’ve got you covered.
Starting strong with a classic from Jerry Herman, because we all need a little of the late, great Angela Lansbury at Christmastime.
The Elf cast recording is guaranteed to add a little sparklejollytwinklejingley to your festivities – there’s quite literally “A Christmas Song” for everyone!
Whatever you’re dreaming of this Christmas, Irving Berlin’s classic tune will have you feeling warm and nostalgic.
A new entry comes from Kit Buchan and Jim Barne following the West End premiere of Two Strangers this year. In the number, Dujonna Gift (as Robin) and Sam Tutty (as Dougal) run through the tropes of a holiday hit – it’s a cracker!
Rent is famously the musical equivalent of Die Hard. Set throughout the holidays, Jonathan Larsson mixes festive bells with his signature crashing keys, in a number that offers compassion and care to those struggling during the sometimes complex Christmastime.
This one contains a line that would land you on the naughty list! But all is forgiven, thanks to its angelic melodies.
Up and down the country, stagings of A Christmas Carol are taking place. But this heartwarming offering comes from Alan Menken and Lynn Ahern’s 1994 musical adaptation.
It’s the perfect soundtrack for that last-minute shopping – speaking of, have you checked out our 2024 gift guide for theatre fans? Anyway, the number from the will they/won’t they She Loves Me captures the rush of the holiday gifting.
We couldn’t pick just one of the tunes from Jason Robert Brown’s song cycle! We recommend “Christmas Lullaby” for comfort on long, dark nights, and “Surabaya-Santa” to release any holiday tension when the pressure mounts.
Nothing says Christmas quite like the dulcet tones of Judy Garland in this classic.
Given the recent weather, we can assume Elsa has been busy! This earworm certainly captures the joy of play, and has us feeling all excited for the possibilities of Christmas day.
We all know that Yuletide can get political, but this number fills us with optimism.
There’s no denying the magic of this music-box lullaby.
If you’re still seeking inspiration for your gift list, look no further than the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.
Things are really cool! There’s just something ever so sweet about hearing children singing a Christmas song, and Nativity! has it all.
We’re concluding the list with a song to ring in the New Year, as we wish all of our readers a “Perfect Year” in 2025!
