Festive showtunes to enjoy during the holiday season

They’ll have you rocking around the Christmas tree!

The tree is decorated, presents are wrapped, and the egg has been nogged! Now we just need a fabulously festive playlist to jingle those bells on the lead-up to the holidays.

Luckily, we here at WhatsOnStage are fans of all things Christmas and theatre. So, if you’re after a stagey alternative to Mariah and Slade, we’ve got you covered.

“We Need a Little Christmas” – Mame

Starting strong with a classic from Jerry Herman, because we all need a little of the late, great Angela Lansbury at Christmastime.

“Sparklejollytwinklejingley” – Elf

The Elf cast recording is guaranteed to add a little sparklejollytwinklejingley to your festivities – there’s quite literally “A Christmas Song” for everyone!

“White Christmas” – White Christmas

Whatever you’re dreaming of this Christmas, Irving Berlin’s classic tune will have you feeling warm and nostalgic.

“Under the Mistletoe” – Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

A new entry comes from Kit Buchan and Jim Barne following the West End premiere of Two Strangers this year. In the number, Dujonna Gift (as Robin) and Sam Tutty (as Dougal) run through the tropes of a holiday hit – it’s a cracker!

“Christmas Bells” – Rent

Rent is famously the musical equivalent of Die Hard. Set throughout the holidays, Jonathan Larsson mixes festive bells with his signature crashing keys, in a number that offers compassion and care to those struggling during the sometimes complex Christmastime.

“Christmas is my Favorite Time of Year” – Catch Me if You Can

This one contains a line that would land you on the naughty list! But all is forgiven, thanks to its angelic melodies.

“A Place Called Home” – A Christmas Carol

Up and down the country, stagings of A Christmas Carol are taking place. But this heartwarming offering comes from Alan Menken and Lynn Ahern’s 1994 musical adaptation.

“Twelve Days to Christmas” – She Loves Me

It’s the perfect soundtrack for that last-minute shopping – speaking of, have you checked out our 2024 gift guide for theatre fans? Anyway, the number from the will they/won’t they She Loves Me captures the rush of the holiday gifting.

“Christmas Lullaby” / “Surabaya-Santa”- Songs For a New World

We couldn’t pick just one of the tunes from Jason Robert Brown’s song cycle! We recommend “Christmas Lullaby” for comfort on long, dark nights, and “Surabaya-Santa” to release any holiday tension when the pressure mounts.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Meet Me in St Louis

Nothing says Christmas quite like the dulcet tones of Judy Garland in this classic.

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Frozen

Given the recent weather, we can assume Elsa has been busy! This earworm certainly captures the joy of play, and has us feeling all excited for the possibilities of Christmas day.

“A New Deal for Christmas” – Annie

We all know that Yuletide can get political, but this number fills us with optimism.

“Once Upon a December” – Anastasia

There’s no denying the magic of this music-box lullaby.

“My Favorite Things” – The Sound of Music

If you’re still seeking inspiration for your gift list, look no further than the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

“Nazareth” – Nativity!

Things are really cool! There’s just something ever so sweet about hearing children singing a Christmas song, and Nativity! has it all.

“The Perfect Year” – Sunset Boulevard

We’re concluding the list with a song to ring in the New Year, as we wish all of our readers a “Perfect Year” in 2025!