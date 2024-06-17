Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World announces casting for London run

The show will open at the Other Palace on 20 July

Casting has been revealed for the hit new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, which will return to London for a spell at the Other Palace.

The UK Theatre Award-winning piece follows a young girl who leaves class to meet a variety of iconic women from history such as Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few. It is based on Kate Pankhurst’s picture book of the same name, and previously toured in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Set to return for the new London run are Georgia Grant-Anderson (Demon Dentist) as Jade and Elena Breschi (Kindertransport). New cast members are Meg Hateley (Mamma Mia!), Charlotte Jaconelli (Sunset Boulevard), Anelisa Lamola (Once on This Island), and Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock).

Also returning to the show from the most recent winter tour are the swings Summer Priest (Get Up, Stand Up!) and Rachel Seirian (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who is also assistant choreographer

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the production features set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, associate choreography by Jackie Kibuka, assistant choreography by Seirian, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing and Rob Bettle, casting by Rosie Pearson, music, orchestrations and music production by Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green, additional music production by Nick Coler, musical direction by Audra Cramer and assistant musical direction by Nicola T Chang.

The show will run at the Other Palace from 20 July to 8 September, with tickets on general sale now.