Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World to return for new tour

The show will play at New Wimbledon Theatre on 30 November, before visiting The Lowry in Manchester (where it will spend a festive season from 5 December), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff from 17 January, Milton Keynes Theatre from 23 January, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry from 7 February, Chichester Festival Theatre (dates to be confirmed), Newcastle Theatre Royal from 21 February and Leeds Grand Theatre from 28 February.

The piece follows a young girl who leaves class to meet a variety of iconic women from history such as Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few. It is based on Kate Pankhurst’s picture book of the same name, and previously toured in 2021 and 2022.

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production features set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, co-sound design by Rob Bettle, casting by Rosie Pearson, music, orchestrations and music production by Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green and assistant musical direction by Bronwen Chan.

Casting for the tour is to be announced.