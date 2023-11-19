Guys and Dolls
Evening Standard Theatre Awards winners announced, including Andrew Scott, Nicole Scherzinger, Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan
The winners have been announced for the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards has been unveiled.
Andrew Scott and co-winners Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan won for their turns in Vanya and A Streetcar Named Desire respectively, while the Best Play nod went to Jack Thorne’s The Motive and the Cue.
A series of Editor’s Awards were given out, including to Ruth Wilson for her 24-hour performance in The Second Woman, as well as to Elton John for his contributions to the world of musicals. Director Sam Mendes picked up the Lebedev Award for his body of work.
Star Nicole Scherzinger and director Jamie Lloyd won for Sunset Boulevard, though the Best Musical prize went to Guys and Dolls.
Hosted by Susan Wokoma on the night, the awards’ judgin panel included Baz Bamigboye of Deadline Hollywood, Sarah Crompton of WhatsOnStage and the Observer, Evening Standard’s chief theatre critic Nick Curtis, freelance critic Farah Najib, Alice Saville, culture writer for Exeunt, Time Out and Financial Times; and Matt Wolf of the New York Times. The judging is chaired by Evening Standard culture editor, Nancy Durrant.
The full list (winners in bold) is as follows:
Best Design
Bunny Christie, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Robert Jones, Dancing at Lughnasa, National Theatre
Georgia Lowe, The Good Person of Szechwan, Lyric Hammersmith (in a co-production with ETT and Sheffield Theatres)
Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro, Royal Shakespeare Company/Barbican Theatre
Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepova, Bush Theatre
Kimber Lee, Untitled F*ck M*ss S**gon Play, Young Vic Theatre
Anoushka Lucas, Elephant, Bush Theatre
Isley Lynn, The Swell, Orange Tree Theatre
Emerging Talent
Andrew Richardson, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Taylor Russell, The Effect, National Theatre
Tatenda Shamiso, NO I.D, Royal Court
Jack Wolfe, Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Rupert Goold, Dear England, National Theatre
Nicholas Hytner, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre
Best Musical
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre (National Theatre and Various Productions present the Sheffield Theatres production)
A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Best Musical Performance
Kyle Ramar Freeman, A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre
Charlie Stemp, Crazy For You, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Marisha Wallace, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Best Actor
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect, National Theatre
Mark Gatiss, The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Andrew Scott, Vanya, Duke of York’s Theatre
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress in association with Mithridate
Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Sophie Okonedo, Medea, @sohoplace
Rachael Stirling, Private Lives, Donmar Warehouse
Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Best Play
Dear England, James Graham, National Theatre
A Mirror, Sam Holcroft, Almeida Theatre
The Motive and the Cue, Jack Thorne, National Theatre
Retrograde, Ryan Calais Cameron, Kiln Theatre
