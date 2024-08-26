Eight West End shows set to close over the next few weeks

The end of summer is near and autumn approaches! With that in mind, here are a series of shows that are reaching the final curtain… we bid them so long, farewell, and hopefully see them soon on one stage or another!

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

If music is the food of love, then Two Strangers has had three tiers of confectionary delight since opening in the West End earlier this year. It now wraps up its extended limited season at the Criterion Theatre after a stellar spell in the West End. Let’s hope there’s life beyond London for this sugary two-hander, led by Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty. Criterion Theatre until 31 August 2024.

Sister Act

It’s been fabulous baby! Sister Act is wrapping up its time at the Dominion Theatre at the end of the week after a holy hoot of a run across 2024. Alexandra Burke picked up the baton from Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier earlier this year, though a touring production continues its epic journey across the nation. Dominion Theatre until 31 August 2024.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea / The Gruffalo

The summer holidays are an incredibly useful time to get the little ‘uns into theatre, so we’re so happy to see two productions enchanting families across these past weeks. They are The Tiger Who Came To Tea and The Gruffalo, neither one a stranger to the West End and now concluding their spells as the new school term commences. The Tiger Who Came To Tea ends at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 1 September / The Gruffalo wraps up at the Lyric Theatre on 8 September.

Frozen

For the last time in forever, Frozen is closing in the West End! It gave us a Disney-filled burst of joy opening after lockdowns in 2021, and since then has been a mammoth hit in a huge space like Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes lead, but fear not – the show will be heading straight to Disney Plus in 2025 so you don’t have to let it go for long. Theatre Royal, Drury Lane until 8 September.

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!

Here’s a new musical to die for – podcasting supremos Kathy and Stella have made the Ambassadors Theatre their home for the last few months, but that all comes to an end in mid-September as they finish up their final episode and head on to (hopefully) new pastures. We’ll miss our dose of Hull in central London! Ambassadors Theatre until 14 September.

Kiss Me, Kate

Heading slightly further afield than the West End is the gargantuan, mammoth revival of Kiss Me, Kate, running at the Barbican Theatre until 14 September. Led by two of the most charismatic stars you’ll find on any stage – Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar – there are some too darn hot moves on show, with the likes of Charlie Stemp putting on their dancing shoes. Barbican Theatre until 14 September.

Hello, Dolly!

We can’t believe we’re already saying goodbye, Imelda! The dame will wrap up her time in the wonderful Dominic Cooke revival of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium in the middle of next month, taking with her a joy-filled production that will surely go down as a landmark revival of the Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart classic. The London Palladium, until 14 September