Coraline musical launches open casting call

Leeds Playhouse has launched an open casting call for the forthcoming world premiere production of Coraline – A Musical.

As previously reported, the show will debut in Leeds, before it embarks on a UK tour to Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

In collaboration with Keston and Keston casting directors, the Playhouse is searching for young actors to play the titular role in Coraline. Candidates must be aged between nine and 13 years old (at the date of audition) and live within an hour’s commute (approximately) from either London or Manchester. Female and female-identifying individuals of all backgrounds, as well as those with additional access requirements, are welcome to audition.

The closing date for online registration is 30 June 2024. Following this, applicants will need to supply a self-tape for the first round. Those shortlisted will then be contacted via email and invited to recalls in September.

Keston and Keston commented: “We’re looking for committed and enthusiastic young people to be part of the company for this exciting world premiere. We are seeking young people with excellent singing, acting and movement skills but no experience is necessary to apply. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds including communities typically underrepresented in main stage productions. As always, the call-out and casting process will have a strong focus on inclusivity.”

Leeds Playhouse artistic director James Brining, who is set to helm the production, added: “Coraline is a curious, brave and resourceful young person. She is an unlikely but inspiring hero whose curiosity about the world matches her courage to face her biggest fears.

“I’m really excited to meet young people from all over the region. Working on this kind of project is a joyful and exciting experience and I’m confident that Coraline – A Musical will match similar productions I’ve worked on at Leeds Playhouse, like Oliver!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Wizard of Oz. We welcome young people from all communities to audition and encourage everyone who is interested and fits the brief to apply even if you don’t have previous acting experience.”

Coraline is a family-friendly production, suitable for audiences aged nine and above. Based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel, it explores the darkly imaginative world where Coraline encounters the sinister “Other Mother”. The musical has a book by Zinnie Harris (Macbeth – An Undoing) and a score by Louis Barabbas (songwriter and member of The Bedlam Six).

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Colin Richmond, puppet designer and director Rachael Canning and choreographer EJ Boyle.

A co-production between Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, and HOME, the musical will run at Leeds Playhouse’s Courtyard Theatre (11 April to 11 May 2025) before touring to Manchester (15 May to 7 June), Birmingham (12 to 22 June) and Edinburgh (26 June to 19 July).