CATS 2024 winners announced

The Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland were revealed today in Glasgow

The winners have been revealed for this year’s Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland, more often known as the CATS.

The 2024 ceremony, held at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, saw Tron Theatre’s production of Escaped Alone emerge victorious with three awards.

Co-convenor Joyce McMillan said today: “When we launched the CATS Awards back in 2003, our aim was simply to celebrate the best of theatre made in Scotland, and to give an extra measure of recognition to a wide range of shows that Scotland’s critics felt were among the most impressive and exciting of the year.

“We’re delighted that since then – and despite many changes affecting both theatre itself and the reviewing business – the CATS Awards, and the annual party to celebrate them, have become a vital part of the Scottish theatre landscape, helping to tell the story of Scottish theatre in ways that endure beyond the run of a play, and a brief series of reviews.”

The winners in full:

CATS WHISKERS – Andy Arnold (in recognition of his exceptional contribution to theatre in Scotland)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE (two winners):

Paul McCole – (Dion) The Sheriff of Kalamaki – A Play, A Pie and A Pint

Gill Robertson – (Various) Lightning Ridge – Catherine Wheels

BEST ENSEMBLE – Escaped Alone – Tron Theatre Company

BEST DIRECTOR – Joanna Bowman for Escaped Alone – Tron Theatre Company

BEST DESIGN – Anna Karenina – Royal Lyceum.

BEST MUSIC AND SOUND – Ragnarok – Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION – Ragnarok – Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre

BEST NEW PLAY – Douglas Maxwell – The Sheriff of Kalamaki

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE – Lightning Ridge – Catherine Wheels

BEST PRODUCTION – Escaped Alone – Tron Theatre Company