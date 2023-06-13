Winners of 2023 Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland announced

The CATS, as they are known, took place this weekend

The Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland have unveiled their 2023 winners, with Glasgow-based writer May Sumbwanyambe’s Enough of Him emerging as the most celebrated show of the year.

Two performers picked up the outstanding performance prize – David Hayman and Sally Reid. The winner of the outstanding contribution to Scottish Theatre Award went to The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, first seen in 2015 at Dundee Rep.

See the winners in full below:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE

David Hayman for Cyprus Avenue at the Tron Theatre

Sally Reid for Shirley Valentine at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Adura Onashile for Medea at Edinburgh International Festival

Emma McCaffrey for Castle Lennox at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Matthew Pidgeon for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Nicole Cooper for Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Omar Austin for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Ramesh Meyyappan for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre

BEST ENSEMBLE

Castle Lennox at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Kidnapped, touring

Ode to Joy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Red Riding Hood at Tramway

BEST DIRECTOR

Orla O’Loughlin for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Andy Arnold for Cyprus Avenue at the Tron Theatre

Dominic Hill for Alföld at Oran Mor

Michael Boyd for Medea at Edinburgh International Festival

BEST DESIGN

Tom Piper, Alex Berry and Lizzie Powell for Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Anna Orton, Ben Ormerod, Tim Reid and Zofia Chamienia for Kidnapped, touring

Becky Minto and Simon Wilkinson for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre

Fred Pommerehn, Ruben San Roman, Craig Fleming, Alberto Santos Bellido and Alison Brown for The Gift at The Studio, Edinburgh

BEST USE OF SOUND AND MUSIC

David Paul Jones for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre

Michael John McCarthy, Clare Hibberd and Isaac Savage for Kidnapped, touring

Susan Bear for Ode To Joy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

John Pfumojena and Pippa Murphy for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION

Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre

Macbeth (An Undoing) at the Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Muster Station: Leith at the Edinburgh International Festival

The Fantastic Life of Minnie Rubinski at Manipulat Festival

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

The Gift at The Studio, Edinburgh

Kissing Linford Christie at Lyra, Edinburgh

Red Riding Hood at Tramway

Storm Lantern at the Scottish Storytelling Centre

BEST NEW PLAY

Enough of Him by May Sumbwanyambe

Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) by Ramesh Meyyappan and the company

Ode to Joy by James Ley

Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel by Tim Crouch

BEST PRODUCTION

Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Kidnapped, touring

Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre

Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre