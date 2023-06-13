Winners of 2023 Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland announced
The Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland have unveiled their 2023 winners, with Glasgow-based writer May Sumbwanyambe’s Enough of Him emerging as the most celebrated show of the year.
Two performers picked up the outstanding performance prize – David Hayman and Sally Reid. The winner of the outstanding contribution to Scottish Theatre Award went to The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, first seen in 2015 at Dundee Rep.
See the winners in full below:
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE
David Hayman for Cyprus Avenue at the Tron Theatre
Sally Reid for Shirley Valentine at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Adura Onashile for Medea at Edinburgh International Festival
Emma McCaffrey for Castle Lennox at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Matthew Pidgeon for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Nicole Cooper for Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Omar Austin for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Ramesh Meyyappan for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre
BEST ENSEMBLE
Castle Lennox at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Kidnapped, touring
Ode to Joy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Red Riding Hood at Tramway
BEST DIRECTOR
Orla O’Loughlin for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Andy Arnold for Cyprus Avenue at the Tron Theatre
Dominic Hill for Alföld at Oran Mor
Michael Boyd for Medea at Edinburgh International Festival
BEST DESIGN
Tom Piper, Alex Berry and Lizzie Powell for Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Anna Orton, Ben Ormerod, Tim Reid and Zofia Chamienia for Kidnapped, touring
Becky Minto and Simon Wilkinson for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre
Fred Pommerehn, Ruben San Roman, Craig Fleming, Alberto Santos Bellido and Alison Brown for The Gift at The Studio, Edinburgh
BEST USE OF SOUND AND MUSIC
David Paul Jones for Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre
Michael John McCarthy, Clare Hibberd and Isaac Savage for Kidnapped, touring
Susan Bear for Ode To Joy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
John Pfumojena and Pippa Murphy for Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION
Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) at the Tron Theatre
Macbeth (An Undoing) at the Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Muster Station: Leith at the Edinburgh International Festival
The Fantastic Life of Minnie Rubinski at Manipulat Festival
BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE
The Gift at The Studio, Edinburgh
Kissing Linford Christie at Lyra, Edinburgh
Red Riding Hood at Tramway
Storm Lantern at the Scottish Storytelling Centre
BEST NEW PLAY
Enough of Him by May Sumbwanyambe
Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) by Ramesh Meyyappan and the company
Ode to Joy by James Ley
Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel by Tim Crouch
BEST PRODUCTION
Enough of Him at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Kidnapped, touring
Macbeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre
Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel at Edinburgh Royal Lyceum Theatre