Casting has been announced for the Schmigadoon! stage musical

18 November 2024

smiii 4.jpg
The ensemble in Schmigadoon!
© Apple

Schmigadoon!, a new stage musical inspired by the Apple TV+ series, will have its world premiere next January in Washington – and casting has now been revealed.

The show will play from 31 January to 9 February at the Kennedy Center.

Presented as part of the Broadway Center Stage concert series, Schmigadoon! will have a book and score by Cinco Paul, co-creator of the much-loved series, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Songs will include hits from the television show, including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’,” as well as new material.

Inspired by Paul’s AppleTV+ series, Schmigadoon! will star Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby) as Josh and Melissa, a couple who get trapped in a magical town that’s a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life.

They’re joined by Kevin Del Aguila as Reverend Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role from the series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy, Isabelle McCalla as Emma, Javier Muńoz as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner as Mildred, and Ryan Vasquez as Danny.

The series, with a star-studded cast led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and many others, ran for two seasons.

