Cast joining Lucie Jones in Austenland musical concerts revealed

The show will have two workshop concerts at the Savoy Theatre

Exclusive: Full casting has been set for Austenland, a new musical based on Shannon Hale’s hit 2007 novel. The musical will premiere with two concert workshop performances.

The story follows Jane Hayes, an unlucky-in-love Austen fan who embarks on a Regency-themed holiday at Austenland. As she navigates a world of period drama and romance, she begins to question what is real and what is simply part of the fantasy. It was adapted into a film in 2013, with a cast including Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge.

The musical’s book is by Jodi Picoult (The Book Thief) and Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach on stage), with music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Central Park and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure).

Lucie Jones will star as Jane, while joining her will be Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Captain East, Laura Baldwin as Miss Heartwright, Oli Higginson as Nobley, George Ioannides as Hot Darcy/Colonel Andrews, Cassidy Janson as Aunt Carolyn/Wattlesbrook, Idriss Kargbo as Manly, Daniel Krikler as Martin and Alex Young as Elizabeth Charming.

The cast is completed by Ashley Gilmour (My Fair Lady), Lily Laight (The Artist), Ying Ue Li (My Fair Lady), Amonik Melaco (Heathers The Musical), Nathan Ryles (Burlesque) and Hollie Jane Stephens (Guys and Dolls).

You can take a listen to Jones performing a number from the show here.

The show will take place at the Savoy Theatre on 24 March 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Jonathan O’Boyle will direct, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin. The creative team includes musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Matthew Malone, musical direction by Natalie Pound, design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jack Weir, and sound by Sound Quiet Time. It is produced by Writers’ Cage and managed by Deus Ex Machina Productions.