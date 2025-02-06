Austenland musical to have world premiere concerts – with Lucie Jones set to star

The show will have two workshop concerts next month

Exclusive: Austenland, a new musical based on Shannon Hale’s hit 2007 novel, will premiere with two concert workshop performances.

The story follows Jane Hayes, an unlucky-in-love Austen fan who embarks on a Regency-themed holiday at Austenland. As she navigates a world of period drama and romance, she begins to question what is real and what is simply part of the fantasy. It was adapted into a film in 2013, with a cast including Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge.

The musical’s book is by Jodi Picoult (The Book Thief) and Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach on stage), with music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Central Park and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure).

Lucie Jones will star as Jane, with further casting to be announced. You can take a listen to Jones performing a number from the show here.

Picoult and McDonald said the show is a playful take on Pride and Prejudice for a post-Bridgerton audience, adding: “Austenland is a delightful escape for anyone who’s ever pined over Mr. Darcy… or for anyone who’s never understood his appeal. We promise songs that you’ll sing in the shower for weeks, laugh-out-loud jokes, and a reminder that everyone deserves a grand romance.”

The show will take place at the Savoy Theatre on 24 March 2025. Tickets go on sale on 6 February at 12pm.

Jonathan O’Boyle will direct, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin. The creative team includes musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Matthew Malone, musical direction by Natalie Pound, design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jack Weir, and sound by Sound Quiet Time.