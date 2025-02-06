Watch Lucie Jones perform “Unmatched” from new Austenland musical

Exclusive: Austenland, a new musical based on Shannon Hale’s hit 2007 novel, has released a music video to give a sense of what’s in store.

The story follows Jane Hayes, an unlucky-in-love Austen fan who embarks on a Regency-themed holiday at Austenland. As she navigates a world of period drama and romance, she begins to question what is real and what is simply part of the fantasy. It was adapted into a film in 2013, with a cast including Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge.

The musical’s book is by Jodi Picoult (The Book Thief) and Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach on stage), with music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Central Park and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure).

Lucie Jones will star as Jane – take a listen to the show in action:

It will have two concerts in March – find out more here.