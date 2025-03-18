whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Cast joining Catherine Tate in Palladium pantomime Sleeping Beauty announced

We know you’re bovvered!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

18 March 2025

Website main image All The Happy Things
Rob Madge, Catherine Tate and Emily Lane, provided uncredited by the production

Catherine Tate will lead this year’s pantomime at The London Palladium.

She’ll star as the baddie, Carrabosse, in Sleeping Beauty – marking ten years since the annual tradition was revived at the iconic venue.

Last year’s Robin Hood, starring Jane McDonald and Julian Clary, set records for the highest daily, weekly, and season-wide gross sales.

Tate will headline the show, alongside Clary who returns as King Julian.

They’ll be joined by a variety of West End and panto favourites including Paul Zerdin as The Great Zerdini, Nigel Havers as Keeper of the Privy and Rob Madge as The Diva of Dreams.

Jon Culshaw will play King Julian’s private detective. As a special guest, Culshaw appeared last year as King Richard. The role was also taken on by the likes of Ian McKellen, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, James Corden and Elaine Paige.

Emily Lane will play Princess Beauty, while Amonik Melaco will take on the role of the Prince having appeared in last year’s show.

Michael Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Sleeping Beauty will play for five weeks over the festive period from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. Priority booking opens on 26 March.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!