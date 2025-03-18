Cast joining Catherine Tate in Palladium pantomime Sleeping Beauty announced

Catherine Tate will lead this year’s pantomime at The London Palladium.

She’ll star as the baddie, Carrabosse, in Sleeping Beauty – marking ten years since the annual tradition was revived at the iconic venue.

Last year’s Robin Hood, starring Jane McDonald and Julian Clary, set records for the highest daily, weekly, and season-wide gross sales.

Tate will headline the show, alongside Clary who returns as King Julian.

They’ll be joined by a variety of West End and panto favourites including Paul Zerdin as The Great Zerdini, Nigel Havers as Keeper of the Privy and Rob Madge as The Diva of Dreams.

Jon Culshaw will play King Julian’s private detective. As a special guest, Culshaw appeared last year as King Richard. The role was also taken on by the likes of Ian McKellen, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, James Corden and Elaine Paige.

Emily Lane will play Princess Beauty, while Amonik Melaco will take on the role of the Prince having appeared in last year’s show.

Michael Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Sleeping Beauty will play for five weeks over the festive period from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. Priority booking opens on 26 March.