Cast for The Woman in White at Guildford’s Electric Theatre revealed

Next month, Quick Fantastic will present The Woman in White, Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Charlotte Jones’ musical adaptation of Wilkie Collins’ classic Victorian novel.

The production will run at the Electric Theatre in Guildford from 22 to 25 January and will feature a mix of professional and community performers.

Will Richardson, known for roles in Les Misérables, Cats, and High Society, takes on the role of Walter Hartright, while recent Arts Ed graduate Georgie Gaudencio will play Laura Fairlie. They will be joined by a community ensemble of 14 performers from Surrey.

The show includes numbers such as “I Believe My Heart”, “Evermore Without You”, and “All for Laura.”

The creative team includes director Charlotte Conquest, associate director Indiana Lown-Collins, musical director Alex Parker, sound designer Paul Smith, lighting designer Jack Weir, set designer Ethan Cheek, and costume designer Sara Scott.

This production is presented under an amateur license by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.