Cast for new Animal Farm adaptation announced

Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse, and Nottingham Playhouse have announced the full cast and creative team for Animal Farm.

Tatty Hennessy’s adaptation of George Orwell’s classic about a peaceful farm yard, where pigs decide to upend the social order, opens in February next year.

Directed by Amy Leach, the cast includes Tianah Hodding (Clover), Shakeel Kimotho (Mollie), Robin Morrissey (Snowball), David Nellist (Benjamin), Tachia Newall (Napoleon), Gabriel Paul (Boxer), Em Prendergast (Milo), Everal A Walsh (Old Major), Farshid Rokey (Minty), Brydie Service (Clara), Tom Simper (Squealer), Kaya Ulasli (Jones), and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Blue) .

Animal Farm will run at Stratford East from 7 February to 8 March 2025, with a press night on 13 February. It will then tour to Leeds Playhouse from 12 to 29 March and Nottingham Playhouse from 2 to 12 April 2025 .

The creative team includes set and costume designer Hayley Grindle, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Khalil Madovi, movement director Kane Husbands, casting director Lucy Casson, fight director Kate Waters, assistant director Jordi M Carter, deaf creative/BSL consultant Stephen Collins, audio description consultant Vicky Ackroyd and Esther Irving, integrated BSL interpreter Rachael Merry, lead BSL interpreter Sarah Cox, production manager Mick Cassidy, and company stage director Steve Cressy.