James Graham’s Punch to transfer to Young Vic in 2025

James Graham’s new play Punch is set to transfer to London’s Young Vic next spring.

The drama, which received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage during its world premiere run at Nottingham Playhouse in May, is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne (who also serves as a production consultant). It tells the true-life account of how Dunne threw a single punch – with fatal consequences – and ended up in prison. It explores themes of forgiveness, toxic masculinity, class and the education system.

The Young Vic staging will once again be helmed by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford and designed by Anna Fleischle.

Coronation Street favourites Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks) will both be reprising their respective roles as Joan and David, while David Shields (Black Mirror) will return to the role of Jacob, following their acclaimed performances in Nottingham.

The cast is completed by Alec Boaden (Masters of the Air) as Raf, DS Villiers and Sam, Shalisha James-Davis (Mary Queen of Scots) as Clare and Nicola, and Emma Pallant (Cowbois) as Wendy, Sandra and Jacob’s Mum.

Graham commented: “This play and the incredible story it tells could not mean more to me. It feels like one of the most moving and urgent real-life dramas I’ve had the honour of translating to the stage. But despite its important themes of justice, forgiveness, and the human cost of a decade of neglect in these communities, I’m so proud of the surprisingly funny and oddly hopeful show that Adam Penford and the cast have built. I’ve never not watched without ugly crying and can’t wait to share it with a wider audience.”

Penford added: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Punch to the Young Vic, a venue that has its community at its heart, and to give more people the opportunity to experience this unforgettable story. Punch had a profound impact on our audiences in Nottingham because the story is so moving, and asks important questions about what it means to be human and what kind of society we want to live in. It’s particularly pertinent as we enter a new political chapter in the UK. James Graham’s expert writing, with its trademark wit, humanity and storytelling skill, is a joy to stage. And working with the real-life people who feature in the play has been an unforgettably humbling experience for all of us.”

The Young Vic’s artistic director, Kwame Kwei-Armah said: “Punch is an incredibly moving, heartwarming, gut-wrenching play by one our finest writers. It’s an extraordinary story both on and off the page and like the very best theatre, it reflects humanity and transcends the stage. It has captured hearts and minds across the country, resonating not only with local communities but in national politics with recommendations by MPs in the House of Commons. We are proud to be staging this production from the brilliant Nottingham Playhouse. This is vital viewing, I urge you to see it.”

The production also features lighting design by Robbie Butler, sound design and composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement direction by Leanne Pinder, movement consultation by Lynne Page, casting by Christopher Worrall, voice and dialect coaching by Sally Hague, and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

Punch runs at the Young Vic from 1 March to 12 April 2025, with a press night set for 6 March.