Cast for Cirque Alice’s European premiere revealed

The full cast has been announced for the European premiere of Cirque Alice, which will run at the Southbank Centre from 12 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.

Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Alice draws on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, combining circus acts, acrobatics, aerial performances, contortion, puppetry and musical performances. The two-hour production features newly arranged remixes of classical music.

The show will be presenteed at the Royal Festival Hall, with on-stage seating placing audiences close to the action as performers work above and around the auditorium.

The company includes Layla Schillert as Alice, Darren “Dizzy” Partridge as the Mad Hatter, violinist Raphael Papo as the Cheshire Cat and Billy Ellitts as the White Rabbit. Dario Togni and Michael Togni play the Tweedles, performing Icarian Games, while Enkhzaya Battogoo, Dolgorsuren Ganbold, Doljinsuren Ganbold and Shinechimeg Otgonbayar form the contortion quartet playing the Caterpillar.

Vladyslav Tsarov plays Snap Dragonfly, performing flying pole, while Viktor Hladchenko plays the March Hare, performing cyr wheel. Ibrahim Jobu Ramadhani and Fadhili Ramadhani, known as the Ramadhani Brothers, play the Knights, performing head balancing. Daniel Onofre plays the Dormouse, performing Rolla Bolla, and Veronika Ivanova plays the Queen of Hearts, performing hand balance.

Anna Stelmakh and Evgeni Slepukhin play the Flamingos, performing Duo Daylight, while roller-skating pair Duo Transcend, comprising Mary Ellen Nielsen Wolfe as the White Queen and Spencer Tyce Nielsen as the White King, also feature. Lillianna Clifton, Kenya McKay-Goodridge, Mark Samaras, Ricardo Walker and Sasha Woodward complete the cast as dancers, with Molly Hord as organist.

The creative team is led by creative directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter, with choreography by Dane Bates, costumes by Angela Aaron, lighting by Hugo Mercier and musical arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen and Marius Christiansen.

Cirque Alice is presented by Roast Productions and Senbla in association with Tim Lawson and Simon Painter.