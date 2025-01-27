Cast announced for White Rose musical’s UK premiere

London’s Marylebone Theatre will host its first musical – with two theatre favourites on board

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of White Rose: The Musical – which will be staged at London’s Marylebone Theatre this spring.

With book and lyrics by Brian Belding and music by Natalie Brice, the piece is inspired by the true story of a collective of university students in Munich, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets opposing Hitler and the Nazi party. They were later known as the White Rose resistance. The musical premiered Off-Broadway last year.

The production will be directed by Will Nunziata, while the cast is set to be led by Collette Guitart and Tobias Turley. Further company members and full creative team will be revealed in due course, with casting by Harry Blumenau.

Produced by Samsational Entertainment and JLWN Productions LLC, with Thomas Hopkins Productions serving as executive producer and general manager, White Rose: The Musical will run from 27 February to 13 April 2025 at the Marylebone Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 4 March.

Tickets are on sale below.