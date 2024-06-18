A Sherlock Carol to return to Marylebone Theatre for third festive season

A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will return to the Marylebone Theatre in London for a third festive season this year.

In addition, the venue (just a stone’s throw from Sherlock Holmes’ fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself) has also promised to add new seats to the auditorium to accommodate a greater capacity of patrons for the upcoming run.

Marylebone’s artistic director, Alexander J Gifford said: “A Sherlock Carol is an immensely popular production, which has sold out for two years in a row. We are thrilled to be adding new rows of seats in anticipation of big crowds for Christmas and look forward to having our favourite local detective back in the building.”

The play combines the worlds of Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle with Sherlock Holmes setting out to investigate the mysterious death of one Ebenezer Scrooge.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos, lighting design by Rui Rita, and original music and sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada.

Produced by DEM Productions, Fat Goose Productions, and Theatre Nerd Productions, A Sherlock Carol will run from 29 November 2024 until 5 January 2025.

Casting will be revealed in due course.