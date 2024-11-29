Alice in Wonderland adaptation to have UK premiere in London next summer

The show, first seen in Australia, is due to open at the Marylebone Theatre

An adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland will open at the Marylebone Theatre next summer.

The kaleidoscopic classic, involving a young girl who falls down into a rabbit hole of surreality and intrigue, will be retold in an adaptation by Penny Farrow (Songs for Sarah Connor), directed and designed by Nate Bertone (How To Dance in Ohio).

Using original music and puppetry to bring Carroll’s characters and Alice’s caper to life, the production was first seen in Australia in 2016 and has played to 100,000 audience members since its inception.

It will run at the central London off-West End venue from 19 July to 31 August, produced by DEM productions, Ethan Walker, and Nate Bertone. DEM Productions is about to mount its festive show, A Sherlock Carol, at the venue for a third year, following sell-out seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Casting and further creative team members will be revealed in due course, with tickets on sale now.