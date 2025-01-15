Cast announced for The Glass Menagerie at the Yard Theatre

The show will be the final production at the venue before it closes for redevelopment

The Yard Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, directed by the venue’s founder and artistic director, Jay Miller.

This staging will be the final production in the current space before the Yard transitions to a new purpose-built venue scheduled to open in 2026.

Sharon Small has been cast as Amanda Wingfield, with Tom Varey taking on the role of Tom Wingfield. Eva Morgan will play Laura Wingfield, and Jad Sayegh will portray Jim O’Connor. For Morgan and Sayegh, this production marks their professional stage debuts. The production’s creative team features Cécile Trémolières as set designer, Lambdog1066 as costume designer, Sarah Readman as lighting designer, Josh Anio Grigg as composer and sound designer, Sung Im Her as movement director, Rachel Coffey as voice coach, Arthur Carrington as casting director, Edward Hilsum as illusion designer, and Erin Guan as set and costume assistant. The stage management team comprises Davin Patrick as production manager, Julia Nimmo as company stage manager, and Rhea Cosford as assistant stage manager.

The Glass Menagerie will run from 28 February to 21 April, with performances at 7:30 pm and matinees on select dates. Tickets start at £10, with a special “No Empty Seats” initiative offering £5 tickets on the door for those aged 27 and under. Audiences can also sign up for a free Yard Card, providing discounts and a complimentary ticket for every fourth show attended.