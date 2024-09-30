Cast announced for Figaro musical at The London Palladium

Initial casting has been announced for Figaro: An Original Musical, which will have its world premiere at the London Palladium in two fully-staged concert performances on 3 and 4 February 2025.

The musical, conceived by Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata, features music and lyrics by Jana and direction by Nunziata.

It tells the story of Sienna, a young woman longing for a life beyond her father’s farm. When she meets the charismatic Figaro, her path takes an unexpected turn, leading her into the world of performance and fame, with life-changing consequences.

Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman and Death Note in Concert), will play the role of Lucia. Cayleigh Capaldi, who led the cast recording of Figaro and currently stars in Titanique Off-Broadway, will make her West End debut as Sienna.

Sophia Goodman, seen in Matilda The Musical and Les Misérables, will take on the role of Amelia. Maggie Solimine will also make her West End debut as part of the ensemble.

The creative team includes musical director Caitlin Morgan, costume designer Sophia Pardon, set designer Justin Williams, and lighting designer Alex Musgrave. Further casting announcements will follow.

Tickets are on sale below.