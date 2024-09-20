Carrie Hope Fletcher performs “Home” from Beetlejuice

The Love Letters tour is just around the corner!

Ahead of her new tour which kicks off later this month, a new video of Carrie Hope Fletcher performing “Home” has been released.

In the video, which you can watch below, the multi-WhatsOnStage Award winner is accompanied by Malcolm Forbes-Peckham for the Beetlejuice number.

Following on from last year’s An Open Book tour, Fletcher will play 13 venues across the country under the banner of Love Letters.

The musical theatre setlist will explore all forms of love: “from romantic to maternal, unrequited to obsessive.” She discussed the tour, parenthood and more in the recent episode of The WhatsOnStage Podcast, which you can catch up on here.

The star’s many stage credits include The Crown Jewels, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Love Letters is set to launch at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (27 and 28 September 2024), before visiting Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre (29 September), The London Palladium (1 October), Truro’s Hall For Cornwall (2 October), Ipswich’s Regent Theatre (4 October), The Forum in Bath (5 October), Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre (6 October), The Barbican in York (8 October), Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall (9 October), The Lowry in Salford (11 October), The Glasshouse in Gateshead (12 October), Birmingham Symphony Hall (14 October) and Edinburgh Festival Theatre (15 October).

Fletcher will be joined in the show by West End stars Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) and Ben Forster (The Phantom of the Opera), who will alternate at the 13 venues. Get details here.

Tickets for The London Palladium are on sale below.