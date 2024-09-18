Cake musical sets new closing date at the Other Palace

Cake has announced a new closing date at the Other Palace.

The show combines a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France to tell the story of Marie Antoinette, whose reign was marked by scandal and intrigue.

Originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills, it features a book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, with music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Taylor-Johnson.

The production, initially set to run until 10 November, has said in a statement: “Sadly, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist will conclude its run of performances at the Other Palace on Sunday 29 September. Despite strong initial interest in this exciting new musical, it is not viable for the production to continue beyond this point and complete its planned run.

“We would like to thank all of the cast, creative team, technical staff and all of those who have helped to develop this new musical to this point. All of the team involved have worked incredibly hard to create an excellent show which we are all incredibly proud of.

“Customers for cancelled performances will be contacted by the box office or ticket agents shortly and we will be cancelling our planned press performance on 24 September.”