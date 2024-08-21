Cabaret releases new batch of photos with Layton Williams, Rhea Norwood and more

Fresh photos have been released for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Leading the show are Layton Williams (The Emcee), Rhea Norwood (Sally Bowles), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Cliff Bradshaw) Sally Ann Triplett (Fraulein Schneider) and Fenton Gray (Herr Schultz).

The current London cast also includes Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Casting taking over in the show from mid-September was also revealed last week.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho set to make their Broadway debuts in the show next month.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.