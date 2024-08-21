Photos

Cabaret releases new batch of photos with Layton Williams, Rhea Norwood and more

Right on the money!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

21 August 2024

Layton Williams, © Marc Brenner
Layton Williams, © Marc Brenner

Fresh photos have been released for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Leading the show are Layton Williams (The Emcee), Rhea Norwood (Sally Bowles), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Cliff Bradshaw) Sally Ann Triplett (Fraulein Schneider) and Fenton Gray (Herr Schultz).

The current London cast also includes Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Casting taking over in the show from mid-September was also revealed last week.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho set to make their Broadway debuts in the show next month.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.

 

 

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Latest Videos

wicked (1)

New Wicked movie footage released as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande celebrate friendship

We’ve heard it said that they came into each other’s lives for a reason