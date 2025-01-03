Blood Brothers confirms company for spring 2025 tour

Bill Kenwright Ltd has announced casting for its touring production of Blood Brothers for spring 2025.

Vivienne Carlyle is set to reprise the role of Mrs Johnstone, having played the character in the show’s West End production. Sean Jones and Joe Sleight will play Mickey and Eddie, Gemma Brodrick will play Linda, while the company will feature Sarah Jane Buckley (as Mrs Lyons), Seán Keany (as Narrator), Tim Churchill (as Mr Lyons), Chloe Pole (as Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Alex Harland (as Policeman), Graeme Kinniburgh (as Postman/Bus Conductor), Jess Smith (as Brenda), James Ledsham (as Sammy), Cameron Patmore (as Perkins) and Dominic Gore (as Neighbour).

Blood Brothers tells the story of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. The musical features such standards as “A Bright New Day”, ”Marilyn Monroe” and “Tell Me It’s Not True”.

The creative team is led by director Bob Tomson and resident director Tim Churchill, and includes musical supervisor Matt Malone, sound designer Dan Samson, set and costume designer Andy Walmsley and lighting designer Nick Richings.

The UK tour will visit Derby from 14 January, before visiting Wolverhampton, Aylesbury, Truro, Windsor, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Peterborough, York and Fareham. The autumn tour dates begin in September, though casting for that leg is to be revealed.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.