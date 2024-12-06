Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre department announces partnership with Westway Music to release cast albums

Westway Music has announced a collaboration with Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre Department, coinciding with the release of the original cast EP for The Jingleclaw.

The new family musical will debut at the Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio on 13 December 2024 and run until 4 January 2025. Music and lyrics are by Tim Gilvin, with additional lyrics by Robyn Grant.

The EP version, now available on major streaming platforms, features songs from the production, which tells the story of Astrid, a young musician living in a snowy mountain village. Her encounter with the Jingleclaw, a creature hostile to festive cheer and music. The EP is produced by Joe and Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music.

The cast is led by Alexia McIntosh (Six the Musical) as the Jingleclaw, with Isabella Gervais as Astrid, Mpilo May as Dad, Miiya Alexandra as Jacob, Alex Cardall as Hans, and Sue Appleby as Mrs Whimsy. The EP includes tracks such as “Jingleclaw’s Back”, “My Own Drum”, “Violin”, and “Snowball”.

The production’s creative team includes Anthony Lau as director, Laura Cubitt as movement and puppetry director, Charlotte Henery as set and costume designer, Sean Gleason as lighting designer, Giles Thomas as sound designer, and Mikayla Teodoro as puppetry designer.