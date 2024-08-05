Birdsong tour announces complete casting

Full casting has been confirmed for the upcoming touring production of Sebastian Faulks’s Birdsong, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley.

Faulks’s World War One tale returns to the stage in a brand-new production this autumn, marking the 30th anniversary of the best-selling novel. It is set to open at Salisbury Playhouse (6 to 14 September), before visiting Leeds Playhouse (17 to 21 September), Cambridge Arts Theatre (23 to 28 September), Richmond Theatre (1 to 5 October), Liverpool Playhouse Theatre (8 to 12 October), Theatre Royal Nottingham (15 to 19 October), Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (22 to 26 October), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (29 October to 2 November), Chichester Festival Theatre (4 to 9 November), Norwich Theatre Royal (12 to 16 November), Malvern Theatre (19 to 23 November), and Theatre Royal Bath (25 to 30 November).

Into 2025, the production will then make stops at Theatre Royal Newcastle (21 to 25 January), Birmingham Rep (27 January to 1 February), Theatre Royal Brighton (4 to 8 February), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (11 to 15 Feb) and His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (18 to 22 February).

Joining previously announced Max Bowden (EastEnders, Waterloo Road) as Jack Firebrace in the new production will be James Esler (Litvinenko) as Stephen Wraysford and Charlie Russell (The Goes Wrong Show) as Isabelle Azaire, alongside Joseph Benjamin Baker (as Evans/Levi), Raif Clarke (as Tipper), James Findlay (as Brennan), Dave Fishley (as Turner), Gracie Follows (as Lisette), Sulin Hasso (as Marguerite), Tama Phethean (as Shaw/LeBrun), Natalie Radmall-Quirke (as Jeanne), Roger Ringrose (as Bérard/Barclay) and Sargon Yelda (as René Azaire/Gray).

The creative team features designer Richard Kent, composer Sophie Cotton, lighting designer Jason Taylor, sound designer Dominic Bilkey, and casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

The producers will be working in partnership with the Royal British Legion during the tour.

Birdsong is presented by Original Theatre and JAS Theatricals in association with Birdsong Productions and Wiltshire Creative.