Birdsong tour reveals lead casting

Lead casting has been confirmed for the new touring production of Sebastian Faulks’s Birdsong, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley.

Faulks’s World War One tale returns to the stage in a brand-new production for autumn 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of the best-selling novel. It is set to open at Salisbury Playhouse (6 to 14 September), before visiting Leeds Playhouse (17 to 21 September), Cambridge Arts Theatre (23 to 28 September), Richmond Theatre (1 to 5 October), Liverpool Playhouse Theatre (8 to 12 October), Theatre Royal Nottingham (15 to 19 October), Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (22 to 26 October), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (29 October to 2 November), Chichester Festival Theatre (4 to 9 November), Norwich Theatre Royal (12 to 16 November), Malvern Theatre (19 to 23 November), and Theatre Royal Bath (25 to 30 November).

Max Bowden (EastEnders, Waterloo Road) will star as Jack Firebrace in the new production. He commented: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Original Theatre again on a project close to my heart. Birdsong highlights the tragedy of war, yet the beauty of humanity simultaneously through strong relationships under extreme circumstances, and I can’t wait to bring Jack Firebrace to life under their guidance.”

Whatley, who also serves as artistic director of Original Theatre, added: “Max joined us to play the character of Tipper, a young soldier, in the 2016 tour of Birdsong and now, the best part of a decade later, returns to play the wonderful role of Jack Firebrace. I cannot wait to get back in the rehearsal room with Max to explore one of Sebastian’s most unforgettable characters.”

The creative team features designer Richard Kent, lighting designer Jason Taylor, sound designer Dominic Bilkey, and casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

The producers will be working in partnership with the Royal British Legion, with associated fundraising details to be announced in due course.

Birdsong is presented by Original Theatre and JAS Theatricals in association with Birdsong Productions and Wiltshire Creative.