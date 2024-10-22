Anne Boleyn the Musical to have world premiere at Boleyn’s childhood home, Hever Castle

The world premiere of Anne Boleyn the Musical has been announced.

The brand-new show is set to debut at Hever Castle, the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, from 2 to 30 August 2025. The production will be performed in a specially constructed 1,800-seat outdoor auditorium in the castle’s grounds.

Directed by Roxana Silbert, with a book by Rebecca Night, lyrics by Night and Sam Kenyon, and music composed by Sam Gevers, the musical will explore Anne Boleyn’s early life and rise to the English court in the 16th century. It follows her departure from her family and her time at the royal courts of Flanders and France, leading to her return to England, where she would eventually capture the attention of King Henry VIII.

Historalia Productions, founded by Eliane Astor-De Merode and Simon de Merode, has a history of producing large-scale historical musicals in Belgium, including Jeanne d’Arc, Marie-Antoinette, and 1830.

Astor-de Merode (who is also set to be the future Lady Astor of Hever) said: “Hever Castle is more than just Anne Boleyn’s childhood home; it’s a living monument to her life and the historical events that shaped her destiny. The historic walls of the castle have witnessed the joys and sorrows of Anne’s life, and now, in August 2025, they will once again come alive with the story of this remarkable woman through our musical.

“This production will offer visitors a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the world as Anne might have known it, within the very grounds where she grew up. It is a privilege to play a part in bringing Anne Boleyn the Musical to life at this historic estate. Hever has always been intertwined with Anne Boleyn’s story, and through this production, I’m excited to continue that legacy. It is important to maintain the connection between our family and this place, which meant so much to my children’s ancestors.”

The show features set and costume design by Robert Innes-Hopkins, sound design by the Ringham Brothers, and lighting design by Michel Jacobs. Technical direction is managed by Gary Beestone Associates.

The production is overseen by producer Simon de Merode for Historalia Productions, with executive producer Kevin Fitzmaurice, and line producer Philippa Hill.

Duncan Leslie, CEO of Hever Castle, explained some of the practicalities: “This unique production offers a special opportunity for our regular visitors and those from afar to experience a West End-calibre show in the remarkable setting of Hever Castle. It’s truly extraordinary to witness a story about a historical figure from 500 years ago performed against the backdrop of her very own childhood home.

“Although the staging and seating will occupy a large portion of the sloping lawn throughout August, it’s worth noting that until just a few years ago, this space served as our main overflow car park during peak times. We’re fortunate to have ample alternate areas to host other events and for picnicking.”