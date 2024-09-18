Theatre News

Andrew Lloyd Webber spoof One-Man Musical announces London run

The hit production was a sell-out success at the Edinburgh Fringe

Alex Wood

| London |

18 September 2024

A scene from One-Man Musical, © Avalon

Comedy writing duo Flo and Joan will bring their new hit One-Man Musical to London for two week-long spells.

First seen at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the production provides a rollercoaster ride through the life of the “man”, who is none other than musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was described as a bona-fide hit in the WhatsOnStage review, with “magnificent tunes and subtle easter eggs to tickle the sides for the musical purists”.

The show will now run for two separate stays at the Soho Theatre, appearing from 29 October to 2 November and from 25 to 30 November.

It will once more star George Fouracres (Daphne, Hamlet) as “the man”, and Flo and Joan as “the band”, while direction is by Georgie Staight (Operation Mincemeat). Avalon are the producers.

Tagged in this Story

