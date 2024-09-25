All-star cast to appear in A Marvellous Party in the West End, celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward

An all-star line-up has been revealed for the charity gala performance of A Marvellous Party, celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward.

Honouring the 125th anniversary of the acclaimed playwright’s birth, the event will be directed by Daniel Evans (co-artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company) and will feature excerpts, including previously unseen material, from Coward’s plays, sketches and songs. It will also celebrate his sense of humour and fashion and shine a light on his celebrity friendships. Musical direction is by Tom Brady (Guys and Dolls).

Set to appear in A Marvellous Party (in alphabetical order) are Hugh Bonneville, Gyles Brandreth, Judi Dench, Lindsay Duncan, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Damian Lewis, Hilton McRae and Giles Terera, with more names to be revealed shortly.

Youth groups and bursary recipients, who the Noël Coward Foundation has supported over the years, will also participate in the gala. Alongside the aforementioned foundation, the performance will benefit the Queen’s Reading Room and Acting For Others.

Alan Brodie, chair of the Noël Coward Foundation said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Queen’s Reading Room and Acting For Others, two charities that would be very close to Noël Coward’s heart. Philanthropy and support of those in need was central to Coward’s philosophy and the Foundation is honoured to continue that legacy by supporting these exceptional charities. We look forward to celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward’s legacy with our partners.”

Produced by Julian Bird for Green Rooms Ents, A Marvellous Party will be held on Sunday, 17 November 2024 at the Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End.