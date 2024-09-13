Alan Cumming announced as Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new artistic director

Alan Cumming has been announced as the new artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The appointment comes following, according to the venue, “an intensive three-month recruitment process”. Known for his prolific career across stage and screen, Cumming will take on the role from January 2025, with his first programmed season set for 2026.

Two-time Emmy and Tony Award winner Cumming began his career 40 years ago at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre, and has since appeared in the West End and on Broadway in a variety of mammoth productions. He currently hosts the US version of The Traitors, with other credits including GoldenEye and Burlesque.

He described the move as a “homecoming”, saying: “for me, all roads lead to the theatre and all roads lead to Scotland. I am a theatre animal at heart and, like Robert Burns, my heart is in the Highlands.”

Current artistic director Elizabeth Newman will step down at the end of 2024, with her final production, The Sound of Music, running from 15 November to 22 December 2024. The theatre’s 2025 season will include productions of The Great Gatsby, Grease, The 39 Steps, and four new plays in the Studio.

Kris Bryce, executive director of the venue, commented: “At Pitlochry Festival Theatre, we believe in the transformative power of our work. Since the moment we met, I have been completely won over by Alan’s passion – for theatre and for Scotland – by his energy and vision, and by his whole-hearted desire to join us as a steward of this very special place.

“Under his artistic leadership, I am confident we will continue to grow in our role as the nation’s most impactful producing theatre, delivering bold, innovative work that resonates with audiences here and right across the world. Through the power of storytelling, I know Alan will continue to gather people together to explore shared human concerns and to create experiences that inspire, engage and empower our communities. I am hugely excited to be working in partnership with him.”