A Christmas Carol musical reveals complete company

Claire Moore is set to take on the role of Scrooge – but see who is joining her

Complete casting has been announced for the Hope Mill Theatre production of A Christmas Carol the Musical, scheduled to run over the festive season at the Lowry in Salford.

Based on Charles Dickens’ iconic 1843 novella, the 1994 musical features music by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia) and book by Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl) and Ahrens. It was staged in New York annually until 2003 and was adapted for television in 2004, starring Kelsey Grammer as Scrooge.

As already revealed, Claire Moore, whose previous credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Oliver!, The King and I, The Great British Bake Off Musical and Calendar Girls, will take on the lead role of Scrooge in the production. She previously starred alongside Grammer in the 2004 TV version of the musical as Mrs Fezziwig.

Joining Burt will be Josie Benson (Mrs Fezziwig), Alexander Evans (Mr Fezziwig), James Hume (Ghost of Christmas Present), Barry Keenan (Marley), Matthew Jeans (Mr Cratchit), Mari McGinlay (Ghost of Christmas Past), Marienella Phillips (Mrs Cratchit) and Chomba S Taulo (Fred).

Making up the Featured ensemble will be Erica Jayne Alden, Nic Cain, Jamie Chidzey, Olly Christopher, Sammy Graham, Holly Henderson, Megan Jade- Johnson, Tamsin January, Clint Lesch and Harry Warburton.

Completing the cast is the young company made of Joel Tennant, Nicholas Teixeira, Jett Moises, Zane Chaba, Harmony Raine Riley, Olive Davis, Marnie Fletcher and Halle Brady, Eden Beach and Amelia Minto.

The creative team features Joseph Houston and William Whelton – directors, with Whelton also choreographing, alongside co-choreographer George Lyons. Joining them will be Joseph Clayton as the musical director, Andrew Exeter as the set designer, Lorraine Parry as the costume designer, Florencia Melone as the wig designer and supervisor, Alessandro Uragallo as the video designer, Alex Musgrave as the lighting designer, Sam Glossop as the sound designer and Will Luckett as resident director/choreographer.

Completing the production team is Rhianna Swyer as general manager and assistant producer, Adam Moore-White as the company stage manager, Lizzie Hodge as the deputy stage manager, Niamh Horsfall as the assistant stage manager, Molly Dawson as the head of wardrobe, Nikki Armstrong as the wardrobe and wigs assistant, James Anderton as the production manager and Naomi Albans as the young company co-ordinator. Casting is by Jim Arnold CDG.

A Christmas Carol the Musical will run at the Lowry’s Quays Theatre from 6 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.