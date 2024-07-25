John Simm to star in A Christmas Carol

John Simm will take on the leading role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2024 production of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic.

Director Matthew Warchus commented: “When I originally conceived this production, I didn’t anticipate the extent to which it would represent so many of my views on humanity, society and even theatre itself. And I certainly didn’t anticipate it still being the symbolic and celebratory heart of the Old Vic’s programming eight years on. But so far the audience keeps growing (indeed more people saw the show last year than ever before) and the bucket collection at the final curtain continues to provide evermore support to several important homelessness and food bank charities. Thanks to all of you who have made this love-filled show part of your Christmas tradition.

“For 2024, we’re delighted to be welcoming the brilliant John Simm as Scrooge. He’ll be donning the red coat and crumpled top hat and joining an outstanding ensemble cast as we share another feast of music, magic and festive joy with our audiences, whether they’re seeing the production for their first time or the eighth!”

The 2023 production, led by Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, was seen by 66,000 people, raising £175,000 in aid of the charity City Harvest London.

Simm was last seen on stage in the titular role of the 2019 Chichester Festival Theatre production of Macbeth. His screen credits include Life on Mars, Grace, Doctor Who, 24 Hour Party People and State of Play.

Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) from the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol is directed by Warchus and features set and costumes by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee and casting by Jessica Ronane.

It will return to the Old Vic on 9 November 2024, ahead of a press performance on 20 November and a run through to 4 January 2025.